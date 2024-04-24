Man dies in stabbing at Cumberland County sports bar

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a stabbing at a Cumberland County sports bar.

On Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., deputies responded to Pyrates Sports Bar on Manchester Road in Spring Lake for a stabbing.

Deputies found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, but later died.

His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

A person of interest has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

If you have information about the case you are asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 910-321-6592.

