Suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach 1 day after fatal shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody a day after investigators believe he shot and killed a 34-year-old woman in Raleigh.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Calumet Drive around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Symantia Nekita Blythe is the woman who was shot. First responders rushed her to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

Witnesses said the person who shot Blythe drove off before officers arrived.

Still, investigators tracked down their suspect Deran Anthony Miles, 34, nearly 200 miles away in Myrtle Beach.

Miles is now in custody and awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.