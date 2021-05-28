Fayetteville man charged in shooting death of pregnant woman, unborn child

woman killed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department charged a man in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Ashanti Bellamy and her unborn child after she was left to die in a roadway on May 17.

Officers found Bellamy suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway on the 800 block of Ridge Road along with her boyfriend, Gharen Terry. Both were taken to a hospital where Bellamy would later die and the boyfriend would be released after treatment.

Raymond Earl Holmes Jr., 41, of the 6000 block of Abbots Park Drive in Fayetteville, was charged with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said he was arrested without incident by the Fayetteville Police Department and members of the United States Marshals Task Force. Holmes is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

The Bellamy family spoke to Eyewitness News over the phone and say that the arrest of Holmes is bringing some closure. Teresa, Bellamy's mother, said her daughter was fun, energetic and still had the rest of her life ahead of her.
Ashanti Bellamy was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of Ridge Road along with her boyfriend.



A newly obtained arrest warrant reveals Bellamy and Terry were physically attacked by Holmes and another suspect near the Ryder Court area on May 17.


It goes on to say that Holmes and the other suspect forced the two into a black Mercedes with Holmes getting into a Gold Lexus to follow the other suspect to the Ridge Road area.
There, the report, which is Terry's eyewitness account, states that he and Bellamy escaped from the Mercedes.

That's when Terry tells police Holmes started firing his weapon in the direction of the two of them. Terry was shot but able to get away and survived his injuries.

Bellamy was hit and collapsed in the roadway, dying from her injuries along with her 6-month-old unborn baby.

District Attorney Billy West was at Holmes' first court appearance on Friday afternoon.


"Terrible and tragic situation. Two lives lost in this situation, another person injured," West said.


West says Holmes' next court appearance will be in June. Fayetteville PD is still searching for a second suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.
