Second man charged in murder of pregnant woman, unborn child shot in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have arrested another man in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old woman and her unborn child on May 17.

Sincere Perry, 19, of Boise Court, was charged with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and injury to real property.

Ashanti Bellamy was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of Ridge Road along with her boyfriend. Both were taken to a hospital where Bellamy would later die. Her boyfriend was released after treatment.

Police announced in May that Raymond Earl Holmes Jr., 41, of Abbots Park Drive, was charged with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Teresa, Bellamy's mother, previously said her daughter was fun, energetic and still had the rest of her life ahead of her.
An arrest warrant showed that Bellamy and her boyfriend were physically attacked by Holmes and Perry.

It said the men forced the two into a black Mercedes and went to the Ridge Road area.

There, it said, Bellamy and her boyfriend escaped.

That's when Holmes allegedly started firing his weapon in the direction of the two of them. Bellamy's boyfriend was shot but able to get away and survived his injuries.

Bellamy was hit and collapsed in the roadway, dying from her injuries. Her unborn baby also died. She was 6 months pregnant.
