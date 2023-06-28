Man facing charges after brutally attacking, killing dog at Asheville park

A man is facing felony charges for allegedly gutting a dog in a North Carolina park on Monday.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing felony charges for allegedly gutting a dog in a North Carolina park Monday.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to reports about a dog being stabbed at a City of Ashville park just before 3:40 p.m. The dog's owner told officers while playing pickleball, a man went up to the dog and grabbed it by the throat before he began slashing the dog with a knife in an unprovoked attack. The dog died from its injuries.

A friend of the owner and witness told local ABC affiliate WLOS the dog whose name was Beignet, was tied up near the courts under a shaded tree, where many other players leave their dogs.

"My three children, husband, and I are devastated. This happened in broad daylight at Weaver Park," owner Liesbeth Mackie told WLOS. "My fellow players were just a few feet away, which apparently didn't scare off Beignet's assailant."

With help from members of the community, officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect, James Wesley Henry, 43. He is charged with felony cruelty to animals.

"The dog was minding its own business and this man heinously attacked it for no reason," Asheville Police Department Cpt. Sean Aardema said.

Henry is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond.