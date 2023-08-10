Asheville sanitation worker helps wandering child get back home safely

A sanitation worker in Asheville is being recognized after he stopped to help a child who wandered away from home.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sanitation worker in Asheville is being recognized after he stopped to help a child who wandered away from home.

Sanitation worker Jon Webb was collecting brush when he spotted a small child walking alone on the side of the road, Asheville City Government said on social media.

Webb then approached the child, took her by the hand, and walked her down the street to look for her home. He then noticed a home with an open front door.

They walked toward the open door and the child ran inside. Webb said he knocked for a few minutes to make sure the child was safe, when a woman came to the door, unaware that the child had walked outside and into the street.

"Thanks to Jon for being aware and noticing this toddler alone in the street and getting her back to her parents safely. In a world that often seems fast-paced and disconnected, let's remember the significance of vigilance and caring for those around us," the city said in the post.

Webb was recognized as Public Works Employee of the Month for July for his awareness of his surroundings and quick action.