Ghost Guild investigates one of Raleigh's most haunted places, Ashley Christensen's Death &Taxes

The non-profit spent several hours investigating the building and researching the experiences people have had in the building.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Ghost Guild, Inc. is investigating a building built in 1907 known as one of Raleigh's most haunted places, 105 W. Hargett Street, now home to Chef Ashley Christensen's Death & Taxes Restaurant.

"This building was initially the coffin house, at the height of the Spanish flu, bodies were piled in the basement pretty high. It used to be a morgue and a bank," explained Nelson Nauss, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Ghost Guild, a registered nonprofit serving as the official paranormal resesarch team for the City of Raleigh's Mordecai Historic Park and Theatre in the Park.

"We collect data from people's experiences, and then we go and we hypothesize different explanations," Nauss said.

Nauss and two Ghost Guild members conducted an investigation at Death & Taxes on September 17.

"We did the whole building," Nauss said. "We had three members that night. Kelly was basically asking for interaction. Then, Alison came up and did her investigation, and she basically experienced the exact same thing. And, so I came up and I had a slightly different experience. When I started getting the exact same, periodic hit, it pretty much sounded just like a loud slap on a chair, which I don't know how to explain that," Nauss explained.

The Ghost Guild spent several hours investigating the building and researching the experiences people have had in the building. They will now take their findings and look for patterns to better understand and explain paranormal activity which Nauss says should not be feared.

"There's different ideas on hauntings," Nauss explained. "Some people think that the buildings could be haunted. Some people think the land could be haunted. Some people think objects could be haunted."

As for the Death & Taxes building, Nauss says a lot of activity has been felt in the basement.

"This is absolutely a gorgeous building. We recommend anybody come here, luckily, the restaurants on the first floor," Nauss joked.

