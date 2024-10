Man in critical condition after Durham shooting

DURHAM ,N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after a Thursday night shooting in Durham.

Police officers responded just before 8:45 p.m. to the 3000 block of East Weaver Street.

A man was critically injured in a shooting along East Weaver Street.

The man was rushed to a hospital for treatment. DPD did not immediately release any other details.

