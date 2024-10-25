Wilson organization promotes Latino college readiness and voting: 'We want to give them the tools'

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Along Barnes Street in downtown Wilson sits a lifeline for the growing Hispanic and Latin American community.

Casa Azel De Wilson launched in 2021 and has served people living there and beyond for three years. It was founded by Flor Herrera-Picasso and her sister Elizabeth, who are the daughters of Mexican immigrants.

"I graduated with a substantial amount of student debt. I had all the tools, grades, and extra-curricular activities, but didn't have a mentor," said Herrera-Picasso.

For the North Carolina State University graduate, the mission is personal. Herrera-Picasso, 33, has a goal of getting Hispanic and Latin American high school students to college. She assists with personal essays, financial aid, and more.

"Students are told not everyone is destined to go to college. That's true, but what I don't believe in is for that message to be given to children of color more often than to other children," she said.

When the nonprofit started it offered bilingual college advising only in Wilson County, but it has grown to 22 counties. The focus is on four pillars: education, culture, community development, and civic engagement.

It's not uncommon to find Herrera-Picasso and her husband Eduardo knocking on doors and handing out fliers in the community. They sent out mailers with voter guides in both English and Spanish.

According to Herrera-Picasso, the nonprofit organization has registered more than 200 people to vote this year. They have found unique ways to register voters, including being present at quinceaneras.

"We did a few quinceaneras this summer," she said. " It's a project I've been manifesting for a few years now. It's the first year I've been able to do it."

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said more than two million people have already cast their ballot just one week into early voting. Issues on the ballot for the Hispanic and Latino community include women's rights and farmer workers' rights, according to Herrera-Picasso.

The sisters have a major push to turn out the Hispanic vote this election season.

"We want to give them all the tools so they have absolutely no reason to say, oh sorry, I didn't know any better," she said. "No, here are the tools so you can make that decision."

