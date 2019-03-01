Assault charge against NC State basketball player, Eric Lockett, dismissed

EMBED <>More Videos

Eric Lockett was released from Wake County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

By
Updated 24 minutes ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The criminal case involving North Carolina State University basketball player Eric Lockett was dismissed Friday morning, but for now he remains suspended from the Wolfpack basketball program.

Lockett was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with assaulting a female.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
According to arrest warrants, Lockett, 23, hit a woman in the face Feb. 12.

The woman he's accused of hitting, 18-year-old Saskia Guilbaud, spoke to ABC11 about the incident shortly after Lockett was arrested.

"I did not want any charges to be pressed on him and that's all I want to say on the matter right now," Guilbaud said. "I've already spoken to multiple police officers and everyone pretty much knows what's going on. I just never wanted it to get this far. I didn't even call the police on him. I didn't want anyone to be involved in this. It was between me and him."

Hours after he was arrested on Feb. 14, he was suspended from the team.

NC State said Lockett remains suspended from the team pending results from a separate university investigation.

The 6-5 Lockett, of Warner Robins, Georgia, graduated from Florida International before transferring to the Wolfpack basketball team in his last year of eligibility. He has averaged just under 17 minutes of playing time, scoring 5 points per game so far this season.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
raleigharrestassaultnc state wolfpackraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sampson County teacher arrested for sex crimes with student
Updated an hour ago
Prosecutors argue for death penalty in Seaga Gillard murder case
Updated an hour ago
Person at Cumberland County school tests positive for tuberculosis
Updated 2 hours ago
Carrboro police K-9 is all work and some play
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 115th birthday
Updated an hour ago
NC Central Senior Night ends with emotional locker room scene
Police searching for 3rd suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Updated 2 hours ago
Water treatment in Wake, Durham counties may affect taste, smell
Yorkie found covered in its own waste dies; local teacher charged
Updated 21 minutes ago
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
The dangers of getting 'online braces'
More TOP STORIES News