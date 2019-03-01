Assault charge against NC State basketball player, Eric Lockett, dismissed

Lockett was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with assaulting a female.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
According to arrest warrants, Lockett, 23, hit a woman in the face Feb. 12.
The woman he's accused of hitting, 18-year-old Saskia Guilbaud, spoke to ABC11 about the incident shortly after Lockett was arrested.
"I did not want any charges to be pressed on him and that's all I want to say on the matter right now," Guilbaud said. "I've already spoken to multiple police officers and everyone pretty much knows what's going on. I just never wanted it to get this far. I didn't even call the police on him. I didn't want anyone to be involved in this. It was between me and him."
Hours after he was arrested on Feb. 14, he was suspended from the team.
NC State said Lockett remains suspended from the team pending results from a separate university investigation.
The 6-5 Lockett, of Warner Robins, Georgia, graduated from Florida International before transferring to the Wolfpack basketball team in his last year of eligibility. He has averaged just under 17 minutes of playing time, scoring 5 points per game so far this season.
The video in the media player above is from a previous story.