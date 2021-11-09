gofundme

How to help Astroworld victims and their families

HOUSTON, Texas -- In the aftermath of the deadly Astroworld Festival, you may be wondering if there is a way to help victims and their families.

GoFundMe has established a hub where anyone who wants to donate can find verified fundraisers.

So far, these fundraisers have been posted.

  • Axel Acosta, 21: A college student studying computer science who had traveled from Washington state to Houston for the festival.
  • Rodolfo "Rudy" Peña, 23: Peña traveled from Laredo, Texas for the show. His family is hoping to raise $100,000 toward expenses and a memorial.
  • Ezra Blount, 9: A 9-year-old from Houston who was on his father's shoulders waiting for Drake's appearance. Ezra's father was crushed in the crowd and passed out. The child was trampled and is now in a coma at Texas Children's Hospital.
  • Bharti Shahani, 22: A 22-year old Texas A&M University senior has shown no brain activity after she was injured during Friday's disaster at the Astroworld Festival, her family said.


If new, verified fundraisers are added, you can find them on this GoFundMe hub or check the website's Twitter thread.



Meanwhile, rapper Travis Scott has offered to cover the funeral costs for the eight people who died at his show.

He is also partnering with Better Help to provide free therapy and mental health services.

Anyone affected who wishes to take advantage of the sessions with a licensed therapist should go to the Better Help website.

Families identify all 8 victims killed in Astroworld Festival: 'We are all devastated'
