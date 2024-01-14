Burger King worker who went viral after receiving paltry gift bag buys home with donations

Back in 2022, Nevada Burger King employee Kevin Ford was not trying to mock his anniversary gift from the company - a gift bag that contained a Starbucks cup, a single movie ticket and a bag of Reese's Pieces.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- A fast food worker, who went viral after showing off the lackluster gift from his employer for 27 years of service, is now a homeowner thanks to the donations of people who were moved by his story.

"I wasn't upset at all. I was grateful," he said.

After Ford posted the video showing his reward for nearly 30 years of perfect attendance, the internet did not echo the gratitude. They felt he deserved more for his years of service, during which he never called in sick.

"It was shocking for sure," said his daughter Seryna.

When she saw the video blowing up on social media, she started a GoFundMe page - just to raise $200 for her dad to come visit his grandchildren in Texas.

"We got a lot more than $200," she said.

Turns out, the whole world really wanted Ford to get a proper anniversary gift. A year and a half later, that page has now raised more than $450,000 in donations, including $5,000 from comedian David Spade.

"It's an absolute beautiful miracle of what has happened," Ford said.

Thanks to those donations, Ford recently moved into a new home. Of course, near his Burger King.

"When they tell you there is no hope for humanity in the world, don't believe them... Hold me up as an example because people are beautiful," he said.