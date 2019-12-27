At traffic stop, Selma Police arrest man sought in 2005 rape of 13-year-old girl

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A traffic stop in Selma led to the arrest of a construction worker wanted in the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2005.

The arrest came shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, when a Selma police officer spotted a gold minivan crossing the centerline several times on Highway 70 at Buffalo Road, according to the Johnston County Report.

Police determined that Felipe Galindo-Romero, 36, a passenger in the van, was wanted by the New Bern Police Department for a December 2005 warrant for statutory rape. The officer also reported finding a small amount of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine in Romero's possession.

Romero, of Dover, a small town in Craven County, was served with two warrants from New Bern Police for statutory rape and sex offense. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of methamphetamines.

Galindo-Romero's bail was set at $1 million on the statutory rape charges and $50,000 for drug offenses.
