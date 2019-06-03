Authorities investigating after minivan carrying children crashes into home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a minivan carrying children crashed into a home Monday afternoon.

The minivan, which is a private school transport vehicle, was involved in a collision at Hargett and Swan streets just outside of downtown Raleigh.

A corvette was also involved in the wreck and sustained some front-end damage.

The van went through a fence and hit the back side of a home.

Our ABC11 crew said some children were being checked out.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcar crashinvestigationraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
Cement truck overturns, traps driver on Hwy 64 near Kelly Road in Apex
Former Fayetteville youth basketball coach gets 29 years for statutory rape
'Jeopardy' rumors swirl as Holzhauer approaches record [SPOILER]
Archaeological excavation underway along Eno River in Hillsborough
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Memorial grows as Maleah Davis' death impacts Houston
Show More
Stolen 'Chirba Chirba' food truck located with more than $10k in damages
Gun store owners, consumers react to sales following VA Beach shooting
Cary man tackled by police after allegedly assaulting child
Remains of 100-year-old ship visible on Hatteras Island
31K pounds of Perdue chicken recalled due to possible contamination
More TOP STORIES News