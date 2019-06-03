Authorities investigating after minivan carrying children crashes into home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a minivan carrying children crashed into a home Monday afternoon.The minivan, which is a private school transport vehicle, was involved in a collision at Hargett and Swan streets just outside of downtown Raleigh.A corvette was also involved in the wreck and sustained some front-end damage.The van went through a fence and hit the back side of a home.Our ABC11 crew said some children were being checked out.This is a developing story, check back for updates.