GM at Fayetteville Honda dealer steps in after seeing Troubleshooter story on peeling paint

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's not every day a general manager at a car dealership contacts me after one of my stories, so when I heard from Tim Roussell with Bryan Honda in Fayetteville it got my attention.
Roussell said to me, "I felt for Buckly."
Roussell was talking about Buckly Underwood. In June, I did a story on Underwood and the peeling paint issues with his new Honda Accord.
"It is eating there through the primer. I am scared it is going to eat through the metal, then next thing you know, it is going to start rusting," Underwood said.
At that time, Underwood exhausted his efforts with the Honda dealership where he bought the car and with Honda's corporate office.
"It's supposed to be under a three-year bumper to bumper warranty, but they tell me this paint is not covered under it," Underwood said.
When I got involved, Honda didn't offer anything to Underwood either.
"I mean, I feel like they need to fix it. I paid $35,000 for this car; the clear coat shouldn't be coming off in three months, even if this car sat under a tree," Underwood said.
Once Roussell reached out to me, he said he wanted to make it right for Underwood, even though Underwood was not his customer.
"A good dealer has to protect the integrity of a brand, and that's what we do for a living, and anytime we hear about these things, someone has to step up," Roussell said.
Underwood and Roussell connected and Underwood took his car to Bryan Honda for the paint issues to be taken care of. Roussell's service team marked all of the spots on Underwood's car that needed to be addressed.
"It will be a couple week process, but we will get the whole thing done for him," Roussell said.
The service team at Bryan Honda got to work and stripped down Underwood's car and repainted it.
Underwood said he was happy with the results.
"It looks good, I was expecting to have to fix it myself," Underwood told Roussell. "I'm glad it's taken care of. I appreciate it."
Besides Underwood's car, Bryan Honda also repainted another Fayetteville customer's car who was having the same issue. She also told me she is very happy.
