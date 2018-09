Troubleshooter: Watch out for Hurricane Florence flooded vehicles for sale

In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, insurance companies have already declared thousands of vehicles salvaged because of excessive flooding.While many will get a flooded title, not all will.For a vehicle to be deemed flooded by the insurance company, according to the North Carolina DMV , the car has been partially or completely submerged in water, and the body, engine, and transmission is damaged.Flood-damaged Cars that are uninsured, however, can easily be cleaned up and resold to unwitting buyersHere are some things you should look at before buying any vehicle.There are several ways to check a vehicle 's history. You can use CarFax ; there's also VinCheck from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and AutoCheck from Experian.