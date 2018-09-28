TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter: Watch out for Hurricane Florence flooded vehicles for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Follow these tips when buying a car after a flood.

By
In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, insurance companies have already declared thousands of vehicles salvaged because of excessive flooding.

While many will get a flooded title, not all will.

For a vehicle to be deemed flooded by the insurance company, according to the North Carolina DMV, the car has been partially or completely submerged in water, and the body, engine, and transmission is damaged.

Flood-damaged Cars that are uninsured, however, can easily be cleaned up and resold to unwitting buyers

Here are some things you should look at before buying any vehicle.



There are several ways to check a vehicle 's history. You can use CarFax; there's also VinCheck from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and AutoCheck from Experian.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivetroubleshooterfloodingcarsautomotivehurricane florenceNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
NC Attorney General investigating complaints about Hurricane Florence charity scams
Hurricane Florence victims could qualify for low interest loans
Troubleshooter resolves thousands of dollars in credit card fraud
Troubleshooter: Raleigh woman thought car stolen, but it was just unlawfully towed
More troubleshooter
AUTOMOTIVE
Nissan recalls 215,000 cars, SUVs due to risk of fire
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
More Automotive
Top Stories
President Trump orders new FBI probe of Brett Kavanaugh
Family honors final wishes of 5-year-old who wrote own obituary before cancer death
No charges in mysterious death of woman who died after falling out of mother's moving car
Fallout from Kavanaugh hearings reverberates at work, home and church
In Raleigh, sexual assault survivors rally in support of Kavanaugh accuser
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
3 charged with murder in July death of man found inside burning car
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from father, shoot him in leg
Show More
Community holds vigil for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Ohio woman hiking in Great Smoky Mountains park goes missing
Hurricane Florence: Officials urge NC residents to stay out of coastal waters
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
More News