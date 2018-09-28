Troubleshooter: Watch out for Hurricane Florence flooded vehicles for sale

While many will get a flooded title, not all will.
For a vehicle to be deemed flooded by the insurance company, according to the North Carolina DMV, the car has been partially or completely submerged in water, and the body, engine, and transmission is damaged.
Flood-damaged Cars that are uninsured, however, can easily be cleaned up and resold to unwitting buyers
Here are some things you should look at before buying any vehicle.
There are several ways to check a vehicle 's history. You can use CarFax; there's also VinCheck from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and AutoCheck from Experian.