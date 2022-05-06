kidnapping

Baby Brandon kidnapping: Woman arrested in case deported 3 times to El Salvador, DHS says

Yesenia Ramirez allegedly befriend the baby's grandmother at church.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 suspect in SJ baby kidnapping deported 3 times, says DHS

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer on one of the suspects accused of kidnapping 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in the San Francisco Bay Area last week.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Yesenia Ramirez has been deported three times to El Salvador -- once in 2018 and twice in 2019. She is currently being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Jail.

VIDEO: Baby Brandon's mother speaks out about abduction, reuniting with 3-month-old son
EMBED More News Videos

Baby Brandon Cuellar's mother is speaking out after her 3-month-old was abducted by suspects who have been "obsessed" with him.



California is a sanctuary state, which means police are barred from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities. Jail officials are only allowed to transfer inmates to federal immigration authorities if they have been convicted of certain crimes.

Ramirez, 42, allegedly befriend 3-month-old Cuellar's grandmother at church, and that's when she became "obsessed" with the boy, according to the family.

Last week, Ramirez and 28-year-old Jose Roman Portillo allegedly worked together to kidnap the baby while the grandmother was unloading groceries at their San Jose home.

Cuellar was reported missing on Monday and found 20 hours later, just over six miles away from his home.

Ramirez and Portillo are charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion, announced Sgt. Christian Camarillo in a news conference Wednesday morning. He said those charges may change.

RELATED: Suspect met 3-month-old's grandma through church, became 'obsessed' with him, family says
EMBED More News Videos

San Jose police have identified the three suspects arrested in the kidnapping of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar.



Santa Clara County District Attorney District Attorney Jeff Rosen told reporters most child abduction cases handled by his office come from custody disputes between parents.

"This one did not," he said. "This is more unusual and more frightening."

The DA said a search warrant served on Ramirez's home found things like baby formula and diapers.

Still, he said his office is not sharing the motive behind what happened.

"The 'why' is not something that we're going to discuss," he said. "The 'why' will come out in this case at a preliminary hearing, we put our evidence forward to hold the suspects in custody and have a trial."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiasearcharrestkidnappingbabykidnapmissing boymissing childrendeportationiceinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
Nationwide manhunt underway for teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
Raleigh kidnapping victim found safe in Durham
TOP STORIES
Schools cancel after school activities as storms approach
Cary crash leads to downed power lines, traffic delay
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
NCCU students scramble to get caps and gowns ahead of graduation
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
Count of US COVID deaths nears 1 million: Who we've lost and why
US added 428K jobs in April despite rising inflation
Show More
2,000-year-old Roman relic found at Texas Goodwill for $34.99
Amid airport hugs and reunions, COVID cases among TSA staffers rise
Misspelled passport threatens to derail Durham man's honeymoon
Exclusive: UNC Chancellor talks commencement ahead of weekend ceremony
Man opens emergency exit, walks on wing as plane taxis: Police
More TOP STORIES News