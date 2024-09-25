Holly Springs man charged with numerous sex offenses involving 3-year-old girl

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested in Holly Springs after the Wake County Sheriff's Office said he kidnapped and raped a 3-year-old girl.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Christian Alan DeLabio-Hill on Tuesday.

According to arrest warrants, DeLabio-Hill kidnapped the little girl in April 2018, when he was 15 years old.

Christian DeLabio-Hill

Six years later, deputies said DeLabio-Hill was taken into custody after he was tracked down with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified the girl in images online.

DeLabio-Hill was charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of taking indecent liberties with children, three counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense, one count of first-degree statutory rape, and one count of kidnapping.

He was being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.

