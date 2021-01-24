Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver

By Shelley Childers
HOUSTON -- Residents of one Houston neighborhood are thanking an Amazon delivery driver for helping to find a baby that was abandoned after an apparent carjacking.

Police said they responded to a stolen car and kidnapping in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood on Monday.

Around the same time, a home surveillance camera captured a man leave a baby in a newborn carrier on the side of the road less than a mile away.

Amazon driver Juan Carlos Flores said he spotted the baby in the carrier and realized something wasn't right.

"When I saw that baby, I wanted to cry," he said.

He went to the nearest neighbor to ask if the baby was left outside.

The homeowner, who asked to remain nameless, told our sister station KTRK-TV that when he went outside, he saw the baby in the ground. He immediately took the car seat indoors, covered the baby and called police.

"How could someone have a heart to leave the child on the side of the road?" Flores said.

Flores returned to his rounds then said he saw police who were searching for the baby nearby. He said he led officers back to the house where the neighbor was caring for the child.

Additional officers showed up on the scene nearly three minutes later and reunited the infant with the mother.

Police said the driver who dropped the baby off was believed to be the suspect of a carjacking.
