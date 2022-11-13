Baby Stroller sold at multiple retailers including Target recalled for safety issues

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall for the Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers.

According to the commission the recall includes only Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602. It was sold at Target stores nationwide along with other retailers from March 2020 to September 2022.

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame.

CPSC says the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.

Mockingbird is contacting all known purchasers directly.

For more information about the recall visit here.