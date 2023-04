GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man robbed a bank in Garner on Friday afternoon.

Garner Police Department said it happened around 1:15 at the PNC Bank on US 70 near Timber Drive.

A man walked up to the bank clerk and handed them a note threatening that he had a weapon.

The man walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and left in a black car.

Nobody was injured in the bank robbery and the suspect remains at large at this time.