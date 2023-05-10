Crime scene tape is up outside a State Employees Credit Union as police investigate a bank robbery.

Crime scene tape up outside State Employee Credit Union after bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crime scene tape is up outside a State Employees Credit Union as police investigate a bank robbery.

Raleigh Police Department said it received a call at 3:15 p.m. about a bank robbery at the credit union located on TW Alexander Drive.

Investigators said a person entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. When the robbery got money from the teller, they ran off.

The teller said the robber implied they had a weapon but never officially showed it.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene about an hour later and saw crime scene tape and police cars.

