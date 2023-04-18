WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Raleigh police investigate robbery at State Employees Credit Union branch

WTVD logo
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 7:06PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a robbery at the State Employees Credit Union,

It happened Tuesday, about 2:15 p.m. at the SECU branch at 1621 Pacific Drive.

The robber entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

The teller complied, police said, and the robber fled.

No weapons were seen or implied, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to visit CrimeStoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW