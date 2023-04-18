Raleigh police investigate robbery at State Employees Credit Union branch

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a robbery at the State Employees Credit Union,

It happened Tuesday, about 2:15 p.m. at the SECU branch at 1621 Pacific Drive.

The robber entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

The teller complied, police said, and the robber fled.

No weapons were seen or implied, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to visit CrimeStoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood