Photos released of man wanted in State Employees Credit Union robbery

The SECU on Corporation Parkway in Raleigh was robbed Friday. Police say the man in these photos is the suspect.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department released images of the man suspected of robbing a State Employees Credit Union branch Friday.

On Tuesday, RPD said the suspect is described as a White man, about 5'6"-5'8" in height with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down plaid shirt, dark blue pants, dark shoes, an orange ballcap, and a blue surgical mask.

He was last seen driving a dark-colored Dodge or Chrysler minivan.

Police said the man entered the credit union at 1595 Corporation Parkway around 12:15 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied, and the robber fled.

No weapons were seen or implied.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to visit CrimeStoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

