Truist Bank branch robbed in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Truist Bank branch at 3231 Avent Ferry Road.

Police said the robber entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied, and the suspect fled.

A weapon was implied but not seen, police said.

Officers are actively investigating.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to visit CrimeStoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood