RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new Barnes & Noble bookstore opens Wednesday in Raleigh.The store is the first new Barnes & Noble to open in the Raleigh area in 18 years.To celebrate, New York Times best-selling author Delia Owens --a North Carolina resident--will be at the ribbon cutting ceremony.The store, located at 436 Daniel Street, opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday.