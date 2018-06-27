scienceclub

Discover how to create an erosion lab at home!

Want to see erosion in action?
This experiment uses soil, mulch, and grass to effectively demonstrate the need for erosion control. Follow along with ABC11 Science Club with BASF and discover how to get started! Adult supervision and safety goggles required.

What is erosion control?
Erosion control is a procedure that attempts to control wind or water erosion in terrains such as coastal areas, riverbanks, and farmland. Effectively applied, erosion control techniques can prevent water contamination, soil loss, and wildlife habitat loss.

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions to print and recreate at home!

