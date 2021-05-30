'Our hearts are broken:' Beloved NC barbecue restaurant Pik-n-Pig destroyed in overnight fire

According to the Sandhills Sentinel, a resident saw the fire at the Pik-n-Pig around 4 a.m. and called 911.
When firefighters arrived on scene, 75% of the structure was on fire.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
Units from Carthage Fire & Rescue, Cypress Pointe Fire & Rescue, Robbins Fire & Rescue, High Falls Fire & Rescue, Whispering Pines Fire & Rescue, Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, Pinehurst Fire & Rescue, Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue, Eastwood Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, Moore County Public Safety, Moore County Sheriff's Department and Carthage Police Department all responded to the fire, the Sandhills Sentinel reported.
The Pik-n-Pig, located on Gilliam McConnell Road, is locally owned and operated by Janie Sheppard and her son, Ashley Sheppard.
In a Sunday morning Facebook post, the restaurant said it will be closed until further notice.
"Unfortunately, we have experienced an extreme tragedy here at the Pik N Pig. There has been a massive fire. Nobody was hurt. There is extensive damage to our beautiful place. We will be closed until further notice. Very sorry for any inconvenience. So sorry about any orders that have already been placed. Please keep us in your prayers. Our hearts are broken."
The North Carolina State Fire Marshal and other members of law enforcement are investigating the cause of the fire.
