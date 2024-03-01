Best Oscars red carpet beauty essentials 2024

The Oscars are here, and if you're wondering how to look red-carpet-ready at home, ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom have rounded up the best beauty essentials as part of our weekly segment, "It's a Big Deal."

All these gold-infused essentials and more are available to shop now, so grab them while they're available for a limited time only.

Ahava Gold Face Mask

Infused with authentic dead sea mud, this luxurious mask nourishes and revitalizes your skin. It's designed to deeply cleanse pores and remove impurities for a radiant complexion.

Suitable for all skin types, this mask is a must-have for your skincare routine, not to mention it's infused with 24-karat gold to truly make you feel red carpet-ready.

TATCHA Gold Camellia Beauty Oil

This item is suitable for your face, body, and hair. It nourishes and hydrates your skin, while also adding a subtle glow. You can use it to highlight your cheekbones, under your eyes to smooth out concealer or over your foundation for a full face shine.

24k Gold Under Eye Patches

These gold under-eye patches are designed to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines, leaving your eyes looking refreshed and rejuvenated. Keep them on for 20 minutes and then gently massage the remaining serum under your eyes - you'll get 15 pairs in one pack.

