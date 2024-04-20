The best Mother's Day gifts under $100 including appliances, accessories and electronics

Mothers are our superheroes. They love us like no other and what better way to show your appreciation than by giving them a Mother's Day gift? Mother's Day is on May 12 and you may want to start thinking about ways to celebrate the mom in your life. We found appliances, accessories, electronics and more for every type of mom.

Electronics

42% off Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $22.99

Give your mom the gift of music with this Echo Pop smart speaker with full sound. She can easily connect and control any smart devices in the home with just her voice or the Alexa app.

32% off Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $94.99

This is the latest model of the Amazon Fire HD Tablet. This tablet has faster performance, is lightweight, and has an upgraded camera for better pictures and calling. With this tablet, mom can read her favorite books, listen to podcasts and stream TV shows. The smart home feature is also a great addition to keep mom safe allowing you to check the front door and lock entries.

Shoes & Accessories

64% off Amazon Anne Klein Women's Premium Crystal Accented Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set $53.87

This bangle watch and bracelet set is sure to be your mom's favorite. This set looks great layered on the wrist and can elevate any outfit. The gold-tone bangle watch has a mother-of-pearl dial and crystal accents. This set comes with two matching bracelets and a 24mm watch.

If your mom runs errands day to day it may be hard to keep track of things like wallets, keys and other essentials. She can keep them close in this belt bag while on the go. It comes in 12 different colors and there are also bigger sizes available.

The Restful Women's Slide is designed to provide both relief and comfort. The strap has a foam lining for a cozy fit and feel. There is also rubber traction on the bottom for grip. Shop them in seven different colors.

This daily multi-pocket tote bag is stylish and big enough for all your mom's essentials. It comes in multiple different colors and is made of water-repellent fabric. A plus is that this bag stands up on its own to make finding items easier.

Appliances

25% off Amazon Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker $89.99

Help your mom prioritize her health with this Ninja Smoothie Maker. This is a great addition to the kitchen because it has six functions including making smoothie bowls and spreads. The 14 oz smoothie bowl maker can also create nut butter and blend ice cream.

22% off Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $69.99

If your mom stays up late or wakes up really early in the morning, this express coffee maker would be a great addition to her kitchen. It brews three cup sizes 8, 10 and 12 ounces. You can brew up to four cups before refilling and modify how strong you want your coffee to be.

More Mother's Day gifts

These gorgeous bouquets would be a warm sentiment and a way to say I love you to mom. You can add a personal message to your bouquet showing your appreciation. One reviewer says, "I ordered these for my mom in her birthday. She is overly pleased with her flowers. She said they smell amazing."

-34% off Amazon Lavender Spa Gift Basket Set $39.99

This lavender spa gift basket set comes with six items. It was specifically made to provide relaxation and tranquility. Let your mom pamper herself with scented candles, bath salt, soaps, a bath bomb and a heartfelt card made with dry flowers.

