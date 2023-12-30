Woman injured during armed robbery at Best Value Inn in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at a hotel Saturday morning.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, the robbery happened just after 9 a.m. at the Best Value Inn at 701 US 70 East. When officers arrived they found Lauren McGee with injuries to her face and head. McGee told police a man entered her room and hit her in the head with a handgun several times before taking her belongings and running away.

Police said Daquan Terrell Mclamb, 37, of Goldsboro, was arrested in the 400 block of North Carolina Street and charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. McLamb is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.