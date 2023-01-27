Agency says State Auditor's car sustained more than $7,000 in damage in Beth Wood's hit-and-run case

State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in a Wake County courtroom today in connection with a crash she was involved in.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Administration said Friday that damage and towing fees for the state-owned vehicle driven by State Auditor Beth Wood that was involved in a hit-and-run collision totaled $7,707.03.

Wood is facing misdemeanor charges for hit-and-run, leaving the scene, property damage and an unsafe movement infraction.

At her court date Thursday, Wood, 68, did not appear and her case was continued to March.

The incident happened in downtown Raleigh on Dec. 8.

NCDOA said the Motor Fleet Management director notified Wood on Tuesday that the vehicle assignment was temporarily suspended because of the ongoing investigation. Another vehicle has not been assigned to the state auditor's office.

"All state employees who are assigned state-owned vehicles are expected to abide by the rules and regulations outlined in the Motor Fleet Management Regulations," NCDOA said in a statement. "The same rules and regulations apply to all drivers of state-owned vehicles regardless of the employee's position. Each department also may develop its own policies related to additional guidelines for its agency."

Wood was driving the state-issued 2021 black Toyota Camry when she crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh.

In a statement earlier this week she said it was a mistake she regrets. The owner of the other vehicle called her apology "shallow."

According to the citation, the collision happened about 9 p.m. that December night on South Salisbury Street.

The state auditor, one of 10 members of the North Carolina Council of State, performs financial reviews of state agencies, as well as performance audits and other studies sought by the General Assembly.

Wood, a Democrat, was elected in 2008. She has been reelected three times, most recently in 2020.

