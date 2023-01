State Auditor Beth Wood expected in Wake County court for hit-and-run charges

Wood was driving a state-issued vehicle when she crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Auditor Beth Wood is expected in a Wake County courtroom today in connection with a crash she was involved in.

She is facing misdemeanor charges for hit and run, leaving the scene, property damage and an unsafe movement infraction for a crash that happened last month.

In a statement earlier this week she said it was a mistake she regrets.