Hunger Relief Day donations at NC State Fair going to western NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday, fairgoers can give back and enjoy a free day at the N.C. State Fair if you bring in six, non-perishable food items as part of Hunger Relief Day.

"I brought Ravioli and canned chicken," David Cloer from Willow Spring said. "That was one of the things that they really needed and I just wanted to try to help with whatever's best."

The annual event started at the N.C. State Fair in 1993 and since then, fairgoers have donated more than 6 million pounds of food to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and its partners.

This year, the donations will go to western North Carolina to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

"I brought cans of corn, I brought spinach. Navy beans, lima beans," Beverly Roberson said.

Roberson was one of hundreds of people who took the opportunity to help.

"It feels good," Roberson said. "I was glad to be able to be a part of this and do this."

Organizers said canned foods are appreciated but the following products are in demand in the immediate aftermath of a storm when families often do not have regular access to power and cooking fuel.

"We're looking for things like crackers, granola bars, peanut butter, jelly," Jennifer Caslin said.

There will be trucks at most of the gates at the fairgrounds where volunteers will take your donation and put it on the trucks to be sent to western North Carolina.

"People are excited to come out and donate and give back," Caslin said. "So it's a win-win I think. Obviously, we want to support the western part of the state as much as we can right now. They're going to need help for a very long time."