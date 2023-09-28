WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Betsy Johnson Hospital in Harnett County closing labor and delivery services

WTVD logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 1:16PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health announced Betsy Johnson Hospital in Harnett County will be closing labor and delivery services.

This will be effective on October 15.

The health system said the decision was made due to declining demand for maternity services, recruitment challenges and financial realities.

SEE ALSO: 'An epidemic': Health care workers speak out about being violently attacked on the job

Expectant mothers who had planned to deliver at the facility will continue to receive care at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Patients can reach out to the patient relations department at 910-766-7126 with any questions or concerns.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW