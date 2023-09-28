Betsy Johnson Hospital in Harnett County closing labor and delivery services

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health announced Betsy Johnson Hospital in Harnett County will be closing labor and delivery services.

This will be effective on October 15.

The health system said the decision was made due to declining demand for maternity services, recruitment challenges and financial realities.

SEE ALSO: 'An epidemic': Health care workers speak out about being violently attacked on the job

Expectant mothers who had planned to deliver at the facility will continue to receive care at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Patients can reach out to the patient relations department at 910-766-7126 with any questions or concerns.