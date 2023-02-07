BBB: Watch out for scammers impersonating Girl Scouts to get your money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This a warning about scammers pretending to be Girl Scouts selling cookies. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau issued a warning about scammers posing as girl scouts, to take your money for orders, but then never deliver the cookies.

"They've gotten payment information. They've gotten cash and in some instances, they've gotten payment apps that they've gotten. Unfortunately, there are scammers out there that will do anything they can to try and get your money," said Alyssa Parker with the BBB of Eastern NC.

This actually happened last year in New York, when several customers say they paid for cookies, but they were never delivered. Police did investigate, trying to find the duo.

It's known as the imposter scam where scammers pretend to be with the Girl Scouts and not only take payments in person, but you also have to watch out for fake websites. While the Girl Scouts do accept orders online, you want always to make sure you're on its legitimate website and not a copycat site. To protect your money it's suggested you buy from family or friends or buy from someone right on the spot who has the cookies in hand. The Girl Scouts website does have a Cookie Finder, where you just type in your zip code and it gives you the closest location on where you can buy cookies.

You have to remember with these imposter scams, besides the Girl Scouts, scammers pretend to be companies or organizations you are familiar with so you let your guard down. ABC11 viewers have lost thousands of dollars in these scams, especially when scammers impersonate iTunes or Amazon.