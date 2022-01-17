betty white

Betty White Challenge: Fans donate to animal charities to honor late actress on 100th birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fans everywhere are saying happy birthday by participating in the Betty White Challenge and donating money to their favorite animal charities.

Monday morning, "Good Morning America" is kicking off the celebration by highlighting some of the organizations across the country making a big difference.

RELATED: Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100 years young

White spoke about her love of animals on GMA in 2011. "My mother and dad were the same way. And my mother used to tell a story that if, when she brought me home from the hospital, if our cat, Toby, hadn't liked me, I would have been sent right back to the hospital."

The Hallmark Channel is also celebrating Betty White by playing a marathon of 40 straight episodes of "The Golden Girls."
.

On the big screen -- select theaters across the country are showing "Betty White: A celebration" -- for one night only.

VIDEO: Betty White remembered as beloved actress and animal advocate
EMBED More News Videos

The Bay Area is reacting to the passing of Betty White. From animal advocates to stage performers, everyone agrees she was the real deal.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytelevisionspcadogscharityactorcelebrity deathscatsanimalanimalsu.s. & worlddonationsgood morning americabetty whitecharities
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTY WHITE
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate reveals
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
TOP STORIES
Icy roads possible; windy and cold Monday
LATEST: Some COVID-19 testing centers open on delay
Dozens of RDU flights canceled through Monday evening
Monday events canceled, postponed due to winter weather
Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102
Catch first full moon of 2022 Monday night
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Show More
NCSHP reports 200 crashes statewide, urges drivers to stay home
FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
After Biden's first year, the virus and disunity rage on
Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after court rejects visa challenge
Ukraine claims Russia behind cyberattack in 'hybrid war'
More TOP STORIES News