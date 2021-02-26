Big Weather's Big Recipe: Carrot Raisin Salad

This week's recipe is kind of a weird one, but I was in a mood.
When we first moved down here we went to a certain home of the original chicken sandwich a lot. We didn't really have them up north and I liked their food. And when I wanted an alternative to the fries, on a whim I ordered the Carrot & Raisin Salad.
And I loved it.
Then, after I started ordering it, they discontinued the product. I happened to mention it on the air at the time that I liked it and a very kind viewer sent me a knock-off recipe for it. It seems pretty close (if my ailing memory is correct). So, let's get to it!
Ingredients
4 1/2 Cup fresh carrots, finely shredded
1 8 oz. Can of crushed pineapple, drained
3/4 Cup of Raisins
1/2 Cup Mayo, I used Duke's for this because it's so southern
1/2 Cup sugar
1 1/4 T fresh lemon juice (basically, 1/2 a lemon squeezed)
Preparation
1. Drain the pineapple in mesh colander. I even pressed it to get more of the liquid out.
2. Mix the sugar and pineapple together in a bowl.
3. Add your mayo to the mix
4. Add your lemon juice
5. Add your shredded carrots
6. Mix it all together
7. Add your raisins
8. Mix those in
9. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours, overnight is better.
It tastes just like it. I did realize this time that it does not need all that sugar. Next time I make it I will definitely just use a quarter of a cup. Still, if you miss this recipe, it's pretty easy to bring it back to life. Good luck and good eating!
