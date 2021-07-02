Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken Gyros

I love Gyros, no matter how you say it. This was sent to me from a grilling fanatic and he said "Big Weather, you gotta try these on the grill!" So I did and I can see this becoming a family favorite. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
Marinade
1 cup olive oil
1 T fish sauce
2 T soy sauce
1 T Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons garlic paste
2 teaspoons dried thyme
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
Juice of 2 lemons
2 chicken breasts
Lemon Tzatziki Sauce
1/2 cup mayo
1/2 cup 5% Plain Greek yogurt
Juice of 1/2 lemon
2 teaspoons garlic paste
2 T chopped parsley OR 1 heaping teaspoon of dried dill
Salt & pepper to taste
Garnish
1 tomato, chopped
1 seedless cucumber, chopped
Flat bread
1. Slice the chicken breasts in half and place in a 1 Gallon Ziploc bag..
2. Whisk together all of the Marinade ingredients and pour over chicken breasts, reserving 1/4 cup
3. Seal bag and place in refrigerator for at least 1 hour, I think overnight would've been better.
4. In a separate bowl, mix sauce ingredients
5. Remove Chicken from marinade and cook on a grill to temp of 165.
6. When chicken is 150, add the reserve marinade on chicken
7. When Chicken is done, chop.
8. Add sauce to flatbread, then chicken, the cucumbers and tomatoes.
9. Fold it up and get to eating.
It was just so good. And fresh. After it was over, I thought about skipping the lemon juice in the Tzatziki sauce, but it really livened it up so I have mixed feelings about it. if you get the chicken today and marinate it tonight, it'll bee ready just in time for your cookout. Enjoy!
