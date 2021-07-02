Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken Gyros

Marinade

I love Gyros, no matter how you say it. This was sent to me from a grilling fanatic and he said "Big Weather, you gotta try these on the grill!" So I did and I can see this becoming a family favorite. Let's get to it!1 cup olive oil1 T fish sauce2 T soy sauce1 T Dijon mustard2 tablespoons garlic paste2 teaspoons dried thyme1 teaspoon Kosher saltJuice of 2 lemons2 chicken breasts1/2 cup mayo1/2 cup 5% Plain Greek yogurtJuice of 1/2 lemon2 teaspoons garlic paste2 T chopped parsley OR 1 heaping teaspoon of dried dillSalt & pepper to taste1 tomato, chopped1 seedless cucumber, choppedFlat bread1. Slice the chicken breasts in half and place in a 1 Gallon Ziploc bag..2. Whisk together all of the Marinade ingredients and pour over chicken breasts, reserving 1/4 cup3. Seal bag and place in refrigerator for at least 1 hour, I think overnight would've been better.4. In a separate bowl, mix sauce ingredients5. Remove Chicken from marinade and cook on a grill to temp of 165.6. When chicken is 150, add the reserve marinade on chicken7. When Chicken is done, chop.8. Add sauce to flatbread, then chicken, the cucumbers and tomatoes.9. Fold it up and get to eating.It was just so good. And fresh. After it was over, I thought about skipping the lemon juice in the Tzatziki sauce, but it really livened it up so I have mixed feelings about it. if you get the chicken today and marinate it tonight, it'll bee ready just in time for your cookout. Enjoy!