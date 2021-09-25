Bikers in Durham stand up against child abuse

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bikers in the Triangle are standing up against child abuse.Bikers Against Child Abuse held an event outside the Durham Harley Davidson dealership on Saturday.They grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and educated the community about their efforts to support children who are victims of child abuse -- and who may have to testify in court."We're not there to intimidate the jury or intimidate the judge or the court or anything," an organizer said. "We're there for 100% to support our child. And, you know, these kids, I can't imagine as an adult having to go into court and talk to in front of everybody and say something that as horrific that has happened, and I can't imagine a young child having to do that."Bikers Against Child Abuse is an international organization with other chapters throughout North America and Europe.