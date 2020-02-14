Now Open: Black & White Coffee Cafe opens third location

Now Open

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black & White Coffee Roasters, which started in Wake Forest, has opened its third location, Black & White Cafe @ Rolesville.

The Rolesville location is at 6320 Rogers Road.

Black & White started in Wake Forest in 2017 and began running the coffee counter at the Videri Chocolate Factory in downtown Raleigh in the summer of 2019.

The company was founded by U.S. Barista champions Lem Butler and Kyle Ramage.

The Rolesville location is the first to offer food, serving breakfast and lunch.

Cafe Hours:
Mon - Sat 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sun 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
