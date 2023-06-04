Chapel Hill alerts residents to recent black bear sightings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police officers have reported two bear sightings along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. during the past two nights,

One sighting was at the intersection with Blossom Lane, and the other, at Dixie Lane.

Black bears tend to be shy and non-aggressive toward humans, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The state agency offered tips to avoid problems with bears:

Never feed or approach bears

Secure food, garbage, and recycling

Remove bird feeders when bears are active

Never leave pet food out

Clean and store grills

Let neighbors know about bear activity

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources commission says, if you see a bear, stay calm. They are usually wary of people - unless humans feed or provoke them.

Never approach, surround, or corner a bear. If it changes its natural behavior because of your presence, you are too close. Back away slowly and once you are a safe distance away from the bear, make lots of noise to frighten the bear away.

Learn more about black bear safety here.