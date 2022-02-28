localish

The Black Liberation Walking Tour celebrates multi-generational Black history, culture

By Chris Bollini
Oakland's Black History Walking Tour named one of the best in the US

OAKLAND, Calif. -- West Oakland is not considered a must-see destination, but a historical walking tour is changing that.

"People may look at this neighborhood and say, 'Oh, it's kind of run down...they drive on past and don't give it a second thought," Oakland Wiki researcher Gene Anderson shares. "But there's a lot of history, both Oakland and California history."

Oakland Native David Peters saw a need to create an experience that could give residents and visitors an opportunity to discover the rich history in the area.

"There's a narrative here to tell about Black liberation and Black liberation acts in this neighborhood," Black Liberation Walking Tour founder David Peters explains.

People can see and learn about significant locations and people around the Hoover-Foster area of West Oakland.

Each stop provides information about the lives and culture of historical figures and former Black cultural spaces.

"I've taken the tour twice. Every time I take it, I learn something new," Executive Director of the Bay Area Mural Program, Andre Jones reveals.

"This tour connects people. It inspires people," East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation Senior Manager Annie Ledbury states. "It really changes the way you see this neighborhood."

"I want people to take away from the tour the fact that Black people were here, are here, and have made significant contributions that need to be documented and preserved," Peters declares.

Conde Nast Traveler named Oakland's Black Liberation Walking Tour one of the best in the U.S.

For more information or to experience the tour online, visit here.
