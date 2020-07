'Black Lives Matter' painting defaced with white paint outside Fayetteville's Market House

EMBED >More News Videos "The answer is in what the young generation are doing, they're saying, 'No more,'" Joe McGee told ABC11.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 'Black Lives Matter' painting that circled Fayetteville's Market House was vandalized sometime overnight.White paint appeared to be strewn across the exhibit that surrounds the historical landmark on Monday morning.Last month, demonstrators painted "End Racism Now" and "Black Lives Matter" around the no-drive zone of the building, which was a place where enslaved people were once sold.The building has been a contentious topic in town since the tragic death of George Floyd ignited a movement for change in race relations and police conduct around the country.Since Floyd's death, the building has had its windows broken and a fire set inside its walls.Rapper and Fayetteville native J. Cole was among the attendees of a George Floyd protest in May. Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin also attended.