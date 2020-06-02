'Murdered right before my eyes:' George Floyd's Raleigh uncle speaks out on need for change

"I couldn't get through it, initially," Roger Floyd said. "I had to take a pause because I was in total disbelief that this was going on right in front of my eyes."
"He's being murdered right before my eyes," he added.
George Floyd's family is planning a memorial for him in his native North Carolina on Saturday.
"He has a family cluster here and we want to pay homage to that, the roots in North Carolina," said Roger Floyd, who added that their family has lived in North Carolina for generations. George Floyd moved to Texas then Minnesota, where he died during an incident with Minneapolis Police captured on video that outraged the nation.
Roger Floyd called his nephew, who was born in Fayetteville, a gentle giant. He said this is what George would say to those infiltrating protests and turning violent, by rioting and looting:
"Stop the madness because that's what it is," Roger Floyd said. "Stop the madness now."
While Roger Floyd condemns the violence, he said he does support a peaceful movement.
"We cannot give up now," he said. "We have the momentum. Let's take advantage of this momentum and bring about real change."
Floyd said his family will vigorously seek justice.
"It's an egregious crime," he said. "It's a total disregard for life and this has to change. This officer and officers, hey can't get away with this behind a legal loophole as we've seen in the past, over and over again. When is it going to stop? I'm going to advocate this as long as I have a breath in my body."
Roger Floyd said his family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community. He has this message for those planning on going to the public viewing in Raeford on Saturday:
"We're so appreciative of that," Floyd said. "That's for sure and that we hope that it will continue to be very respectful and don't take meaning from what it's all about and that is respect for George."