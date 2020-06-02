George Floyd memorial, public viewing services happening this week in North Carolina, Minnesota

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Floyd's family have arranged a public viewing and memorial Floyd, who was 46 when he died in police custody last week.
The Minneapolis memorial will be held at North Central University on Thursday at 2 p.m. EST. The Raeford service is scheduled for Saturday and features a public viewing 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial at 3 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.
Floyd was born in Fayetteville and his sister lives in Hoke County, North Carolina.
Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral, which will be on June 9 in Houston. A public viewing will be held in Houston on June 8 at the Fountain of Praise.