J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Music artist J. Cole was among the attendees of a George Floyd protest in Fayetteville, his hometown, on Saturday.

He was spotted in a crowd of protesters downtown, before the group headed down Hay Street.

The protest in Fayetteville started around 3 p.m. at the Walmart on Skibo Road.

Rakeem Jones organized the protest. Back in 2016, Jones was in the headlines after he was punched in the face at a Trump rally.

George Floyd, officer charged in his death worked at same Minneapolis nightclub

Fayetteville mayor Mitch Colvin also attended the protest on Saturday.
Mayor Mitch Colvin held a press conference regarding planned demonstrations in Fayetteville.



George Floyd's sister, who is from Raeford, North Carolina, spoke to Michael Strahan of Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"I thought I was dreaming for a second," Bridgett Floyd said. "Everything went blank. I had a very hard time taking it in...a very hard time."

"We were told that a police officer had his knee kneeled into our brother's neck while he was handcuffed to the ground," she said, and added she had not seen video of the encounter. "That's all I could see in my head, was that the police officer was putting all his might into my brother's neck to where he could not catch his breath. He could not breathe."
Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, said firing the Minneapolis officers involved "is just not enough."

