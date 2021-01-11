black lives matter

Temporary 'Black Lives Do Matter' mural around Market House in Fayetteville removed after 6 months

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The "Black Lives Do Matter" mural surrounding the Market House has been decommissioned after more than six months in downtown Fayetteville.

The mural was commissioned March 2019 and painted in late June following the death of George Floyd.

The lettering was removed Monday and the traffic circle will be sealed with a black coating like the previous finish. That could take several days to apply and dry.

The mural was always intended to be a time-limited artistic piece.

Fayetteville City Council votes to move forward with removing Market House imagery from city property

"I would like to commend the Council for making this bold statement immediately following the tragic death of George Floyd and highlighting the racial injustice across America," Mayor Mitch Colvin said. "Members of the Fayetteville City Council hope 2021 will be a year of healing and unity. We encourage Fayetteville residents to share their thoughts on the future of the Market House with members of the Council. This is a topic we will address with new ideas in the coming months. We look forward to great things ahead in our community."

