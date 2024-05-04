Bodies recovered in Mexico likely those of American and 2 Australians who went missing: Prosecutors

Bodies have been found near a burned truck as Mexican authorities discovered tents and questioned three people in the case of two Australians and an American who went missing in Baja California.

MEXICO CITY -- Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor's office said Saturday.

While there has not yet been confirmation based on forensic examination, physical characteristics - including hair - means there is a high likelihood that the bodies are those of the three tourists, local TV network Milenio reported, citing chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez.

"It is presumed that (the bodies) are the ones being investigated," an employee of the state prosecutors' office who was not authorized to be quoted by name told The Associated Press.

"A fourth body was located. It is not related to the three foreigners. The fourth body had been there for a long time," the official added.

Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson (right) are missing in Mexico along with their American friend, Jack Carter Rhoad (not pictured). Callum Robinson/Instagram via CNN Newsource

The site where the bodies were discovered near the township of Santo Tomás was near the remote seaside area where the missing men's tents and truck were found Thursday on a remote stretch of coast.

The men - identified by family members as brothers Jake and Callum Robinson from Australia and American Jack Carter Rhoad - went missing Saturday. They did not show up at their planned accommodations over the weekend.

The U.S. State Department said: "We are aware of those reports (of bodies) and are closely monitoring the situation. At this time we have no further comment."

Baja California prosecutors had said Thursday that they were questioning three people in the case. On Friday, the office said the three had been arrested and charged with a crime equivalent to kidnapping. It was unclear if they might face more charges.

María Elena Andrade Ramírez, the chief state prosecutor, said evidence found along with the abandoned tents was linked to the three people being questioned about the missing foreigners.