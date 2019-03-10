Nash County Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage of fatal deputy-involved shooting

BAILEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting that left one man dead in February.
The featured video is a shortened clip of a longer set of videos. ABC11 is reviewing the tapes and Tim Pulliam will have the full story at 6 p.m.
On Feb. 9, officials said deputies responded to a call from a sexual assault victim reporting a crime involving 29-year-old Johnathan Ramirez.
At the scene, officials said Ramirez did not comply and pointed a rifle at deputies, who then fired their weapons.
Ramirez died at the scene.
Sgt. John Winstead, Deputy Stan Ricks, and Detective Taylor Neal were placed on administrative leave.
The family of Ramirez dispute what officials have said and believe deputies were searching for the wrong person.
